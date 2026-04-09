The Usos‘ new theme song has been shelved ahead of WrestleMania 42.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has tabled their new track after it failed to connect with the crowd at Madison Square Garden. The company now wants a more interactive theme for the team heading into the biggest event of the year.

The theme had been in development for months before making its debut, representing an investment of time from WWE’s production side. Despite that effort, the crowd response at MSG made it clear the song was not landing the way the company had hoped.

With WrestleMania 42 now just days away, the timing made the decision more urgent, and reverting to a more familiar theme gives the team a stronger foundation heading into a WrestleMania crowd considerably larger than a standard Raw or SmackDown audience.

The theme change is the latest in a series of creative adjustments WWE has made during the build to WrestleMania 42. Earlier this week, Fightful reported that WWE reworked parts of its SmackDown plans following the reaction to the Pat McAfee, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton angle, with CM Punk‘s Raw promo adding further fluidity to the week’s creative direction.

The Usos are currently set to team with LA Knight to face Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed in a six-man tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 42 on April 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The same report noted that this is slated to be the opening match on the first night of the WrestleMania card.

The reason is that the company believes IShowSpeed’s involvement will attract an outside audience who could tune in to the broadcast to watch the match and see whether IShowSpeed goes over. WWE has used celebrities for decades to bring in new fans, and this is their latest attempt.