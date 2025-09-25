While some WWE fans are hoping Adam “Edge” Copeland could make a shocking return to WWE to face John Cena in his final match, a new report shuts the door on that idea.

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Copeland told long-time friend and tag partner Christian Cage he “needs to go” and wasn’t sure when or if he would return to the company. His sudden departure made fans wonder why. And speculation instantly went to the idea of the company letting him return to WWE to face his greatest rival, Cena, in his December retirement match.

Well, according to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, don’t get your hopes up. He claims there is zero truth to the rumors about an unexpected WWE return, and the reason he was written off of TV on Wednesday night is because of upcoming acting work. Likely the filming of the final season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, in which he plays the god of war, Ares.

Credit: WWE

Cena had one of the greatest rivalries of the 2010s. Edge one his first WWE title by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the “Dr. of Thuganomics”. And the pair also scored career-defining wins against each other’s hometowns during their rivalry.

AEW letting a prominent star go work for their top competitor, even for one night, is a far-fetched scenario. However, fans believe anything is possible when it comes to the WWE GOAT’s retirement match in December. During his year-long retirement tour, he has faced many of his greatest rivals. Including Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and will face AJ Styles one last time at WWE Crown Jewel.

Edge vs. John Cena would feel like a perfect final bout for the 17-time world champion. Since the former is seen by many as his greatest rival. However, considering the bitter relationship between the two promotions, it would be one of the biggest surprises in wrestling history if AEW boss Tony Khan allowed such a match to happen.