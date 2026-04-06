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Credit: WWE.com

WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Monday’s episode will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and kick off at 8:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, WWE presents three matches and some notable appearances from top stars, including Brock Lesnar. 

Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.

Quick WWE Raw Results (April. 6, 2026)

  • Austin Theory def. LA Knight
  • Bayley def. Lash Legend
  • Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans def. Los Americanos (El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano, & Bravo Americano).
  • Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY def. Michin & B-Fab

WWE Raw Highlights

CM Punk Opens

Austin Theory def. LA Knight

Finn Balor Gets Attacked

AJ Lee-Becky Lynch Segment

Bayley def. Lash Legend

Seth Rollins Speaks

Stephanie Vaquer Responds

Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans def. Los Americanos (El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano, & Bravo Americano).

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY def. Michin & B-Fab

Liv Morgan Gets Attacked

Final Segment

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