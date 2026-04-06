WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Monday’s episode will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and kick off at 8:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, WWE presents three matches and some notable appearances from top stars, including Brock Lesnar.

Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.

Quick WWE Raw Results (April. 6, 2026)

Austin Theory def. LA Knight

Bayley def. Lash Legend

Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans def. Los Americanos (El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano, & Bravo Americano).

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY def. Michin & B-Fab

WWE Raw Highlights

CM Punk Opens

CM Punk: "Houston es una ciudad de Wrestling. Tengo grandes recuerdos, pero también me atormentan algunas cosas del pasado. Recuerdo a los veteranos y pienso en cómo actuarían ellos en esta situación. Qué haría Harley Race, por ejemplo"



A dónde va Punk con esto. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/9z5G98i1rI — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

CM Punk confirma que Roman Reigns no está en la arena esta noche. El Jefe Tribal descansando. Ya es raro, sí. Ya es raro que no haya descansado hasta ahora. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7QnFpbhIth — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

CM Punk: "Ser odiado por perdedores es el precio que pago por no ser uno de ellos. Podéis cantar OTC, pero no va a aparecer. No es mi culpa, porque yo sí estoy aquí. Y eso que soy un viejo. Soy viejo, no débil"



Que se lo digan a Jack Perry. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/fksWs6njC2 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

CM Punk: "Roman Reigns, ahora entiendo por qué TKO te manda a Jimmy Fallon. Porque eres plástico, porque eres artificial, y yo soy peligroso. Porque no saben qué voy a hacer ni qué voy a decir. Yo puedo grabar todo sin perderme un día, pero tú no puedes hacer nada. Me abuchean a… pic.twitter.com/ZnmTL8ibhg — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

CM Punk: "Roman Reigns, actúas como si fueses The Rock. Al menos él es una superestrella de Hollywood. Bueno, ERA una superestrella de Hollywood. Mi primo no está en la junta de directores de TKO, no. No me enchufaron aquí porque apestaba en el fútbol americano"



😭😭😭 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/HNCpfguWNp — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

CM Punk: "Roman Reigns, eres un nepobaby que comía comida de perro para un hombre viejo y extraño"



JASJSAJSAJSAJSAJAJA TE QUIERO PUNK #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Fagexwgo7j — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

"And you are just a bucktoothed nepo baby who ate dog food for a weird, old man!"



DAMN CM PUNK 😭#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/YotmaM3eaF — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

"Lower the ticket prices because I want all these families to come and watch me stand on Roman Reigns throat at WrestleMania because my name is CM Punk and I approve this message!"



CM PUNK WITH GENERATIONAL WORK 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/tVrhqZiWdL — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

Austin Theory def. LA Knight

LOGAN PAUL SAVES SPEED FROM THE 1-D#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/SoDrcNCiT9 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

LA Knight calls out Adam Pearce to make it official…



LA & USOS VS THE VISION & ISHOWSPEED



AT WRESTLEMANIA!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3bwMod1MHO — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

Finn Balor Gets Attacked

Finn Bálor vuelve a hacer su entrada, la de siempre… y dice que lleva mucho tiempo esperando para hacer esto. Para volver a ser él.



Hasta que le ataca Dominik Mysterio por la espalda. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/02Viskj25W — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

DOM & JD BEAT DOWN FINN WITH A STEEL CHAIR!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/uTSsy9emtk — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

AJ Lee-Becky Lynch Segment

As Michael Cole tries to talk with AJ Lee, Becky Lynch walks in and takes over the interview…#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Py1ORJjP2I — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

Bayley def. Lash Legend

LYRA WITH THE BIG ASSIST



BAYLEY BEATS LASH LEGEND!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/O2XE2RjpDF — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

Bayley VENCE a Lash Legend con la ayuda de Lyra Valkyria, que sujetó el pie de Lash primero para convetir el Superplex en un Crossbody y, luego, para el pin final de Bayley.



Lucha pensada exclusivamente para seguir calentando la Fatal 4 Way de WrestleMania. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/SV0GvWrM33 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

Seth Rollins Speaks

Lo que echaba de menos la entrada de Seth Rollins. Con esas pintas de emo testigo de Jehová. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/BeSoiOcYNI — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

Seth Rollins pide al público que no pare de cantar su coro. Se nota que lo ha echado de menos y de verdad. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/frFHr6Ilip — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

Seth Rollins menciona que dejó a Brock Lesnar en bandeja de plata para Oba Femi… y la gente se pone a cantar "Oba, Oba". Y Rollins dice que sí, que es el futuro.



Está ultra over. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/NE3G5or7Fq — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

GUNTHER ATACA A SETH ROLLINS POR DETRÁS PERO ROLLINS CONSIGUE CONTRAATACAR



CON UN SUICIDE DIVE Y TODO #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/hhj3M3zlOw — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

Gunther bumps into Paul Heyman backstage.



Paul Heyman: "I don't know why you did what you did because to my knowledge, there's nothing personal between you and Seth Rollins… All I can say to you is that I owe you a very big thank you!"



Gunther: "You owe me so much more than a… pic.twitter.com/xUGGWnh1s5 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

Stephanie Vaquer Responds

Stephanie Vaquer: "Liv Morgan, eres patética. Hablas más de lo que haces en RAW. Estás desesperada buscando un propósito. Buscas calmar tus traumas de tu padre con una basura de hombre, que tiene celos del éxito de su propio padre"



Toma ya. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/x8cEDHFems — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans def. Los Americanos (El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano, & Bravo Americano).

Ese Styles Clash que Dragon Lee heredó de alguien Fenomenal. Te echo de menos, AJ Styles. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/2hnTRoGMae — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2026

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY def. Michin & B-Fab

JADE CARGILL ATTACKS IYO SKY AFTER THE MATCH



RHEA RIPLEY TRIES TO MAKE THE SAVE



BUT MICHIN & B-FAB HOLD RHEA BACK AS JADE BEATS DOWN IYO#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/r6axKWum9t — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

IYO SKY WITH THE ROLL UP



RHIYO WIN!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ZrFPkJ7INK — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

Liv Morgan Gets Attacked

STEPHANIE VAQUER JUST DESTROYED LIV MORGAN 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/1CEGyw837b — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

Final Segment

OBA FEMI HAS ARRIVED



THIS IS THE BEST ENTRANCE IN WWE RIGHT NOW



UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS OF AURA 🥶#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/LLI2ghwMFO — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026

THE FIGHTING HAS STARTED ALREADY



BROCK LESNAR GOES STRAIGHT FOR OBA FEMI



OBA FEMI TACKLES LESNAR THROUGH THE TABLE 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ssBN2X09X8 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 7, 2026