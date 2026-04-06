WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Monday’s episode will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and kick off at 8:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, WWE presents three matches and some notable appearances from top stars, including Brock Lesnar.
Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.
Quick WWE Raw Results (April. 6, 2026)
- Austin Theory def. LA Knight
- Bayley def. Lash Legend
- Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans def. Los Americanos (El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano, & Bravo Americano).
- Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY def. Michin & B-Fab
WWE Raw Highlights
CM Punk Opens
Austin Theory def. LA Knight
Finn Balor Gets Attacked
AJ Lee-Becky Lynch Segment
Bayley def. Lash Legend
Seth Rollins Speaks