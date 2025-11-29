A huge new update has emerged on what WWE has offered Chris Jericho in a potential return early next year.

One of the interesting storylines in professional wrestling over the last six months is the future of WWE legend Chris Jericho. The multi-time world champion was written off AEW television in the spring so he could tour with his band Fozzy. However, after the tour wrapped up, he never made his return.

It was eventually reported that his contract is set to expire at the end of the year, and he was open to a potential return to the promotion that made him an industry legend. There have also been rumors that WWE is very much open to the idea of bringing him back into the fold after seven years away, which was spent in NJPW and helping to start AEW.

WWE has made Chris Jericho retirement storyline offer

There has been radio silence on the situation in recent weeks, but various signs are pointing to an inevitable return. On Saturday, some fresh news arrived on what could be next for the man once known as “Y2J.” According to Wrestling Observer, WWE has actually made an offer to Jericho, and it includes a long-term plan for a retirement storyline.

The outlet claims the idea of a grand, extended career send-off for Chris Jericho is very appealing to WWE management. Considering the financial success that John Cena’s retirement tour has been, it makes sense if they would like to have something similar in 2026.

The big question is, is the 55-year-old ready to retire from in-ring work? He has not indicated that he is, but it certainly does make sense for him to bring a close to his legendary career. Furthermore, WWE could offer Jericho major backstage opportunities as they expand their reach with various brands like LFG, Evolve, and AAA.