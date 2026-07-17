It has been a long time since WWE fans last saw WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. The future Hall of Famer ended Jade Cargill’s reign at WrestleMania and seemed in line for a lengthy run as champion. However, rumors claim she suffered a knee injury in late May, and after a pair of matches in June, she has been absent from episodes of SmackDown for weeks.

The WWE Women’s Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in the company, and sidelining it while Ripley rehabs her injury is a waste of a useful tool for storytelling. While the Australian is one of WWE’s most popular performers, that belt should be put on another talent. That is why the promotion should strip Ripley of the title and pivot to an eight-woman tournament to decide her successor.

With that in mind, we look at the SmackDown stars that would be perfect for a tournament to decide the next WWE Women’s champion.

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Jade Cargill

Cargill is an obvious choice for a potential tournament. She is one of the brand’s top female stars and held the title before Ripley. The idea of Cargill getting the belt back without even beating Ripley would be an intriguing storyline. But more than that, a finals match with current rival Charlotte Flair would be a perfect way to finally get the pair in the ring together.

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Candice LeRae

It has been a very long-time since Candice LeRae stepped into a WWE ring. While she has gotten TV time over the last few months, it has been as the frustrated wife of Johnny Gargano and his deep depression. After CM Punk told both last week that they need to switch things up because what they are doing now “isn’t working,” LeRae being in a title tournament would be the perfect way to get the veteran wrestler back in the ring for a worthwhile reason.

Jacy Jayne

Since arriving from NXT after this year’s WrestleMania, Fatal Influence has quickly emerged as one of the best female heel factions on the main roster. With rumors in the spring about a notable push coming for the team’s leader, Jacy Jayne, it would make sense for her to be in a tournament to decide the next WWE Women’s title holder.

Charlotte Flair

With Charlotte Flair finally turning the corner over the last year and getting fans to view her as a legitimate babyface, now seems like the perfect time to get the WWE title back on the future Hall of Famer. The company has long wanted to push Flair as their top female babyface. However, fans have often resisted that idea. Now, with the audience in her corner and Ripley injured, all the elements are in place for her to get a run as champion and have the full support of fans.

Blake Monroe

A tournament to decide a new WWE Women’s Champion can help elevate talent without having them win it. One star who could benefit from inclusion is former AEW champion and NXT export Blake Monroe. Getting a couple of wins and reaching the tournament final would do a lot to establish Monroe as a star on the rise for the blue brand.

Alexa Bliss

Flair would be a featured part of a potential tournament. But to make things interesting, Alexa Bliss should also be part of it. Sooner or later, their friendship will end, so facing off in the tournament match that leads to Bliss having hard feelings after a loss would be a perfect way to set up an eventual feud.

Chelsea Green

You can’t have a major tournament on SmackDown without Chelsea Green. She is one of the brand’s most beloved talents, but her inclusion would be fascinating if she gets added to it instead of her new “friend,” Tiffany Stratton. Seeing how the United States Champion handles that situation could lead to some interesting TV on Fridays.

Jordynne Grace

Despite being added to the brand earlier this year, former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has been MIA from episodes of SmackDown for weeks despite being healthy.

The creative department has struggled to find a way to reintroduce her to audiences. A WWE Women’s title tournament would be a perfect way to do that. And a deep run would go a long way in helping establish her with WWE fans.