The belief among people close to the situation is that WWE was responsible for TNA Wrestling pulling its talent from matches against AEW stars, though that claim cannot be proven yet.

The development has affected multiple planned independent show bookings, most notably a match between AEW World Champion MJF and Nic Nemeth that was set for Create-A-Pro in New York on May 1 before being canceled.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, laying out what those involved believe happened and why the full picture remains unclear.

“I know people who were involved who think that’s the case, but they also cannot prove it’s the case because the only thing that’s happened is Carlos Silva is the one who said it. And it makes him look really bad, saying it after approving it.

It’s called being preempted due to March madness.



This guy is actively a dumb motherfucker.



Congrats. You pay your talents shit. Than force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTna https://t.co/lFpN19gock — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 9, 2026

“So something must have happened between Friday and Monday to where they did an about-face on all of these matches.”

TNA President Carlos Silva cited “partner conflicts” as the reason for the promotion pulling its talent from independent bookings against AEW stars. Fightful reported that Silva was also unhappy about AEW Collision airing opposite TNA Impact last Thursday, with the Collision episode having been moved from its normal Saturday time slot due to TNT’s coverage of the March Madness college basketball tournament.

MJF responded to the situation on social media, directing his frustration at Silva directly.

“It’s called being preempted due to March madness,” MJF wrote. “This guy is actively a dumb motherf—er. Congrats. You pay your talents sh-t. Then force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTna.”

The MJF and Nemeth match had been building publicly through social media exchanges and appearances on Busted Open Radio, where Nemeth serves as a regular co-host alongside his role with TNA. It’s unclear who MJF will face at this May event.