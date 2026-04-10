WWE is planning a celebrity tag team match for Backlash that is sure to get an eyeroll from fans already over the addition of Pat McAfee to the company’s WrestleMania 42 plans.

According to Dave Meltzer in Friday’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan for the PLE is Randy Orton and Pat McAfee vs. Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll, with multiple sources confirming the plans were still in place at press time.

“McAfee will team with Orton against Rhodes and Jelly Roll coming out of WrestleMania and be a key match at the Backlash PPV on 5/9, at least as of plans that were confirmed to us by multiple people and were still in play at press time,” Meltzer wrote.

The pairing of Jelly Roll with Rhodes is notable given the country star’s existing relationship with WWE. Jelly Roll has appeared at WWE events before and has a connection to the fanbase, making him a more organic fit for a WrestleMania season storyline than a random celebrity coming in for something. It also fits in well as Jelly is coming to the aid of a fellow babyface.

Credit: WWE

McAfee’s involvement in the storyline has not been without controversy. Reports earlier this week indicated that WWE went back to the drawing board on parts of its creative plans following a negative reaction to McAfee being revealed as Orton’s ally.

Fightful reported that CM Punk‘s comments on Raw reflected a change in direction that had not been part of the plan as recently as the Friday McAfee was introduced into the angle. WWE has been adjusting its approach to the storyline in real time, and the Backlash match represents where those adjustments are currently pointing.

The angle is set to continue this Friday on SmackDown from San Jose. WWE is advertising that Rhodes will respond to McAfee on the show, and McAfee revealed Thursday that he will have a “massive surprise” lined up for the broadcast.