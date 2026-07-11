While he had a successful debut in April, one-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and AEW veteran Jake Hager found out how tough the sport of slap fighting can be.

Over the last decade, slap fighting has emerged from the shadows into a fight sport with a solid following. Its potential to create viral social media moments and draw attention is so powerful that UFC CEO Dana White decided to create his own slap fighting company, Power Slap, three years ago.

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In that time, he has looked to grow the brand by having it on the same weekends as major UFC cards and bringing in mainstream talent. One of the most notable additions to Power Slap’s roster came in April when Hager made his debut. In his first bout, the pro wrestling and MMA veteran did well. Scoring a third-round knockout over Devin Jenkins.

Jake Hager was knocked out by Mahabali Shera pic.twitter.com/YnIHTCNwHL — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 11, 2026

However, he did not have the same success in his return on Friday night. At Power Slap 21, the former WWE world champ took on independent wrestling star Amanpreet Singh. The pair of heavyweight wrestlers landed big shots on each other over the first two rounds. But in round 3, Shera found Hager’s reset button.

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In the viral video that can be found above, the native of India landed a slap that immediately knocked Hager out after it landed. It sent him falling back and lying on the ground in the terrifying fencing pose. The blow, of course, brought an end to the fight.

Hager now moves to 1-1 in the unique sport, and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to return to Power Slap for a third fight after such a nasty knockout loss on Friday.