WWE has reportedly determined the opening matches for both nights of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, giving the first real indication of how the two-night event will be structured when it goes live on April 18 and 19.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the match order is beginning to take shape even as some elements of the show remain fluid heading into the final stretch. Night 1 on April 18 is currently set to open with the six-man tag team match featuring Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed taking on The Usos and LA Knight.

The placement makes sense given the crossover visibility the match carries, with IShowSpeed’s involvement in particular giving WWE an entry point into audiences beyond the traditional wrestling fanbase right from the opening bell.

Credit: WWE

Night 2 on April 19 is planned to open with Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, a matchup being positioned to set an immediate tone for the second night. The report notes that outside influence played a role in that decision, with ESPN pushing for Lesnar to be featured across its platforms — something WWE was willing to accommodate. Both opening matches on each night are also slated to air during ESPN’s first hour coverage of the event.

The full reported match order for both nights is as follows. Night 1 features the unsanctioned match between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed vs. LA Knight and The Usos, Stephanie Vaquer defending the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan, Gunther vs. Seth Rollins, AJ Lee defending the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch, the Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way between champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and the Bella Twins, and Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event.

Night 2 features Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match with Penta defending against Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Rusev, and Rey Mysterio, Jade Cargill defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn defending the United States Championship against Trick Williams, Demon Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio, and CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event.