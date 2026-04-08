CM Punk is not just another name in pro wrestling. He’s someone who genuinely changed how fans and wrestlers look at the business. Back in early 2014, though, Punk hit a breaking point and chose to walk away from WWE, putting his “peace of mind” first after frustrations behind the scenes.

Pro wrestling takes a serious toll, both physically and mentally. And Punk was feeling all of it. With that in mind, let’s look at why he chose to leave the company over a decade ago and then made his shocking return in 2024.

When did CM Punk leave WWE?

CM Punk| Credits: WWE

Punk’s last WWE appearance came at the Royal Rumble in January 2014. His sudden exit had fans and insiders buzzing with questions. But real answers didn’t come easy—fans had to wait nearly a year, until November 2014, when Punk finally broke his silence on the now-infamous Art of Wrestling podcast with Colt Cabana.

Why did CM Punk leave WWE?

Punk pointed to a mix of issues with WWE. Alleged medical negligence, creative frustrations, and what he felt was a lack of respect. He was especially vocal about being passed over for WrestleMania main events in favor of part-timers like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. All of it eventually pushed CM Punk to walk away, sparking a much bigger conversation across the wrestling world about how the industry leader treats its talent.

When did CM Punk debut in AEW?

After a less-than-stellar stint in the UFC, CM Punk made his long-awaited return to pro wrestling in 2021, signing with WWE rival All Elite Wrestling. His emotional debut on Rampage had fans teary-eyed and returning hero to rally behind again.

Of course, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. A fallout with The Elite led to plenty of drama and kept Punk off TV for nearly a year. Despite a well-received return, he again clashed with talent on the roster during an event in August 2023. A month later, he came to terms on his release from the company.

When did CM Punk return to WWE?

Credit: WWE

CM Punk made his WWE return at the Survivor Series in November 2023. Head of creative, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and the “Cult of Personality” sat down for a one-hour meeting the week before to finally clear the air and move past their old issues so he could make his grand comeback.