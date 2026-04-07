CM Punk is one of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE. From his electric charisma to that no-filter mic game, Punk built his WWE legacy by connecting with fans in a way few ever have. However, Punk’s life outside the ring is just as interesting because he isn’t on his wrestling journey alone and shares it with another WWE legend who made their triumphant return to the company.

Who is CM Punk’s wife?

CM Punk and AJ Lee| Credits: WWE

CM Punk’s wife is fellow WWE wrestler AJ Mendez, professionally known as AJ Lee. AJ turned her ‘crazy’ character into a signature gimmick that had the WWE Universe hooked. She is a three-time Divas Champion with a reign that ran over 400 days.

How did CM Punk meet his wife?

Punk and AJ Lee’s story kicked off as a storyline back in 2012. But what started as scripted drama quickly turned into a legit shoot romance. Before you knew it, the on-screen sparks turned into real-life chemistry.

When did CM Punk get married?

Punk and Lee got married in an intimate, private ceremony on June 13, 2014.

Where is AJ Lee from?

CM Punk and AJ Lee| Credits: WWE

Hailing from Union City, New Jersey, AJ Lee paid her dues grinding it out on the indie circuit before getting her big break. In 2009, she signed with WWE, rising to prominence in 2012, retiring in 2015, and eventually making a comeback last year.

What ethnicity is CM Punk’s wife?

CM Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, is Puerto Rican through both sets of her parents- Janet Acevedo and Robert Mendez.