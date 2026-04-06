Cody Rhodes is one of the most decorated WWE wrestlers and hails from a wrestling dynasty. His dad, brother, and other family members have all dabbled in wrestling at some point. But what do we know about his early life and family? Let’s look into the family life of Cody Rhodes.

Who is Cody Rhodes’ father?

Dusty Rhodes with Cody and Dustin Rhodes| Credits: WWE

Before he was “The American Dream,” he was just Virgil Riley Runnels Jr., a Texas-born athlete grinding it out on the football field and baseball diamond. However, once Dusty Rhodes found pro wrestling, it was game over for every locker room he walked into. He cut his teeth in territories like the NWA and Jim Crockett Promotions, running wild through the ’70s and early ’80s with that signature charisma and blue-collar swagger.

By the late ’80s, he stormed into WWE and started throwing hands with heavy-hitters like Ted DiBiase and Randy Savage. The WWE Championship eluded him, but Dusty didn’t need a title to prove his grit. And when his in-ring days wrapped, he evolved into mentoring the next generation in wrestling.

From behind the curtain, he became a master mentor, shaping the next generation—including his own son, Cody Rhodes—into top-tier Superstars. Dusty Rhodes took his final bow in 2015 at 69.

Who is Cody Rhodes’ Mother?

Michelle Rubio, born on October 6, 1962, in El Paso, Texas, is the mother of Cody Rhodes. She was a dancer in the group The Devil’s Angels and performed in various nightclubs before meeting Dusty while working as a gym receptionist.

They married in 1978. Michelle has been a widow since Dusty died in 2015. She has three children: Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and a daughter, Teil Runnels.

How many siblings does Cody Rhodes have?

Cody Rhodes| Credits: WWE

Cody has one sister, Teil; a half-brother, Dustin (also a wrestler known as Goldust); and a half-sister, Kristin, who was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. His uncles are wrestlers Jerry Sags and Fred Ottman.

Are Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes related?

Yes, Dustin and Cody Rhodes are related. The duo worked together during their AEW days. However, once the latter decided to make a comeback to WWE. Nonetheless, Dustin Rhodes is now seen on AEW Collision and Ring of Honor. Right now, Rhodes is the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion alongside Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich, and one-half of the World Tag Team Champions with Sammy Guevara.

What is Cody Rhodes’ ethnicity?

He has Cuban roots through his maternal grandfather.