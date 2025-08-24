Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their first in-ring appearance after their WWE departures, and it was to help a fired WWE employee beat a former WWE titlist.

There have been few bigger stories in the wrestling business this summer than the future of Karrion Kross. Despite barely competing in the ring for the last six months, the former NXT champion’s work outside the ring cultivated a sizable fanbase. Yet, it did not seem to change decision-makers’ minds on making sure he was signed to a new long-term deal.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that WWE management let Kross and his wife walk after their contracts expired. And a half-hearted effort to re-sign them. In the weeks since, the big question was where they would show up for their first post-WWE appearance.

It seemed like popular independent promotion House of Glory Wrestling would be the first stop when they announced he would be at their October With Glory Comes Pride event. However, the duo was not going to wait until then. And made a surprise appearance for another major indy brand on Saturday, Game Changer Wrestling.

Karrion Kross attacks Matt Cardona in first post-WWE appearance

At Saturday’s GCW Homecoming event, fellow WWE castoffs Shotzi and Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) faced off in a rare inter-gender clash. In the late portions of the bloody match, two figures in cloaks showed up in the ring.

The pair derobbed and revealed that it was Kross and Scarlett. Kross would pick the former Intercontinental champion up and put him through a table to help Shotzi get a massive victory. The appearance makes a ton of sense since Shotzi has been a longtime friend of Scarlett and Kross.

Cardona has been the independent scene’s biggest star for the last four years. Shotzi has also made major inroads since she was cut last year. They have had a bitter feud this year, and Kross inserted himself into one of the biggest stories on the scene right now.