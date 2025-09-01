A new fan video that made its way on social media yesterday just added fuel to rumors that WWE Raw star Jey Uso and NXT’s Jaida Parker may be dating. Which is problematic because Uso is married.

On Sunday, the former World Heavyweight Champion competed in the main event of WWE Clash in Paris. Unfortunately for Uso, he came up short in his fatal four-way match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and champion Seth Rollins. However, he may have won in a different way this weekend.

Following the event, a video posted by Wrestle Movement seems to show Uso with his luggage walking through an airport in Paris, France. There’s no harm in that. However, he is not alone. He looks to be walking with NXT star Jaida Parker. It could easily be a pair of WWE talents walking together to their flights. However, NXT did not have an event on the company’s European tour, and Uso touches her in a way that seems very friendly.

Fan records Jey Uso and Jaida Parker at the airport pic.twitter.com/bPXN1KcGJz — Wrestle Movement (@wrestlemovement) September 1, 2025

It is not confirmed that Uso and Parker are the ones in the video. But it sure looks like them. The reason why the wrestlers being together and the physical interactions are interesting is that this is not the first time there has been speculation about something going on between the pair.

Earlier this year, a video of Parker at a club with Uso and the female star stroking his leg in what was, again, a very friendly physical gesture between the two. Two wrestlers falling in love is nothing new. However, the multi-time champion is supposed to still be married to his wife, Takecia Davis. The mother of his two sons.

It will be interesting to see if this latest video again becomes a viral storm for Uso and Parker.