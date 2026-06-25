Triple H has delivered a big endorsement of WWE‘s next generation, making bold predictions about several young stars, including Oba Femi, during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

The WWE Chief Content Officer reserved his highest praise for NXT standout Oba Femi, making a statement that will set a very high bar for the young Nigerian-born performer to live up to.

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“Oba Femi is going to be as big as anybody has ever been in this business,” Triple H said. He was equally enthusiastic about several other emerging talents.

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Credit: WWE

“Sol Ruca has an opportunity to be a standout star. Je’Von Evans is one of the young guys. He reminds me of a young Jeff Hardy that just has this incredible move set, but just has an energy and a youth about him that you can’t look away from.”

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Trick Williams also received prominent praise. “Trick is just the personality plus. He’s another guy you can’t look away from,” Triple H said. “These are the young talents that are going to take WWE into the future. Two, three years from now, four years from now, these are going to be the main events of WrestleMania. I promise you.”

Triple H, who came up watching trash-talking icons like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Randy Savage, said he is always searching for that rare performer who can elevate the business through sheer force of personality — the wrestling equivalent of a Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather. He believes Williams and Femi both possess that quality, albeit in different ways. “That to me is where Trick comes in,” he said, while noting Femi excels “in a different format than what a Trick brings to the table.”