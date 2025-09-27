It is Hispanic Heritage Month, 30 days to celebrate the heritage of Latinos and their accomplishments and contributions to our culture. Hispanics have made a big impression in the world of professional wrestling. Beyond just lucha libre, Hispanic-Americans and those from Latin America have made indelible contributions to the world of professional wrestling. Here are just a few of those who made a lasting impact.

Most Important Hispanic Professional Wrestlers For Hispanic Heritage Month

Pedro Morales

The first Latin American to hold a world title, Morales was the WWWF (a precursor to the WWF/E) champion and became a hero to those in the Latin American community and the Puerto Rican community.

Along with Bruno Sammartino, few wrestlers were as popular in New York during the '70s as Pedro Morales. His passing at the age of 76 leaves a huge void for those who remembered him so fondly during an age where true wrestling heroes existed. pic.twitter.com/Y5loVuiNGS — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) February 12, 2019

Rapid Ricky Romero

Romero was a big star in the Funky Family’s Western Sports promotions. Contrasting with the Funks’ hardcore style, Romero was a high-flyer who appealed to the West’s Mexican population.

Remembering Rapid Ricky Romero who died Jan 15, 2006. One of the first Hispanic wrestlers in the north Texas area he was nicknamed Supermex. Also he’s the only wrestler I know to be stabbed in the head with a fork in the ring. His final resting place is Llano Cemetery in Amarillo pic.twitter.com/gpuVvxVcYO — Lacy Robinson (@KentuckyLacy) January 15, 2022

Jack Veneno

Veneno was the star of wrestling in the Dominican Republic. His star power in the country was so great that when Ric Flair wrestled Veneno for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title, Flair suggested Veneno beat him, fearing a Flair victory would lead to a riot. Veneno’s reign, though in the record books, lasted less than one day as Veneno handed the title back to Flair.

https://twitter.com/Phoreign/status/1379467871324147712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1379467871324147712%7Ctwgr%5E46e1a6a1b3ae788248c83f71ab5c7bfc119fdef4%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fringsideintel.com%2Fwrestling%2Fthe-8-most-influential-hispanic-wrestlers%2F

Carlos Colon

The icon of Puerto Rican wrestling. He was responsible for wrestling’s enormous popularity on the island.

#CarlosColon, a legend in Puerto Rico and the patriarch of the famed Colon dynasty, was inducted into the #WWEHOF in 2014. pic.twitter.com/nI6aMc6KxF — WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2021

El Santo

Santo is perhaps the first example of a wrestler transitioning to a successful acting career. Santo’s films featured the still masked wrestler who defeated foes with his wrestling moves. It made Santo a near-God in Mexico and inspired countless wrestlers across the Latin American world.

🎭 🌟 Se cumplen cuatro décadas del fallecimiento de Rodolfo Guzmán Huerta, conocido como #ElSanto o el Enmascarado de Plata. pic.twitter.com/DpNWCl6nk2 — POSTA CDMX (@POSTACDMX) February 5, 2024

Mil Mascaras

Another Mexican icon that is well-known for never losing his mask and for being one of the biggest and first lucha stars to cross over to the United States.

matches that happened: harley race vs mil mascaras pic.twitter.com/l5Dr8LzJIE — crash and burn holly (@gifapalooza) September 14, 2021

He also became a star in Japan as well.

When photos of Mil Mascaras began to circulate in Japan in the late 60’s, fans & media were so struck by his dazzling attire, he was nicked-named “Devil Mask,” despite being a fan favorite. A superstar in Japan by ‘71 & one of the most popular international wrestlers in history pic.twitter.com/1wUZmy2sMu — Vintage Puroresu プロレス (@vintagepuro) September 19, 2021

Eddie Guerrero

Some people consider him the greatest of all time. He wasn’t just an idol for Hispanic kids but for everyone who had to overcome adversity.

Eddie Guerrero winning the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar 🥹❤️ https://t.co/6Y6vvy9GTB pic.twitter.com/1cm3hzn9XA — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) June 14, 2023

He cut what is the best promo ever when his “Addict” monologue.

Also, Eddie & Rey would have incredible matches together.

Look back at the most thrilling moments from the rivalry between @reymysterio and Eddie Guerrero, including championship battles, shocking reveals and more! #WWETop10 pic.twitter.com/2kDbWwexbf — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2022

Rey Mysterio

As close to a real hero as you can get in modern wrestling. A man who showed you that the little guy (literally) could stand up to bullies and giants to conquer the world. And the fact that he’s been wrestling at a high level for 30 years is impressive.