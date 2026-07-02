The expectation within WWE is that CM Punk will be back on television this Monday.

According to sources, WrestleVotes on Fightful Select has learned that there remains a strong expectation that Punk will return to Monday Night Raw on July 6 in Chicago at Allstate Arena, with a source at the venue confirming that his promotional status has not changed and that he is still being heavily advertised for the show.

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WrestleVotes first reported three weeks ago that there is no backstage heat between Punk and WWE, and that a return in Chicago had been the preferred plan for his comeback. The July 6 edition of Raw takes place in Punk’s hometown, making it a natural and emotionally resonant setting for one of the most anticipated returns in recent WWE history.

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The show also carries championship implications regardless of whether Punk appears. Sami Zayn will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso on the same night, a title match that itself carries major SummerSlam implications. Dave Meltzer previously reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Punk vs. Rhodes for the title was always the plan for SummerSlam, and that Punk’s absence from television since WrestleMania 42 was by design to set up exactly this kind of return.

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A Punk appearance on Monday night in Chicago, combined with the possibility of Zayn vs. Rhodes title match on the same card, would give WWE a loaded night of television with clear SummerSlam direction emerging from it. Whether Punk shows up to insert himself into the title picture or simply makes his presence felt in another capacity remains to be seen, but all available reporting points toward Monday night being the moment WWE’s summer storyline clicks into place.

The idea of doing Rhodes vs. Punk for the title would easily serve as a main event for either night of SummerSlam.