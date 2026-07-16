When Matt Cardona made his return to WWE earlier this year, not everyone behind the scenes was aligned on what version of him should be presented to the audience.

WrestleVotes Radio has learned that there was hope among some within the company that Cardona would ultimately be repackaged as Zack Ryder rather than continuing under the identity he built for himself during his years on the independent circuit.

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The reasoning behind that school of thought centered on familiarity. The Zack Ryder character already had an established presence in WWE television history, carrying name recognition and an emotional connection with a segment of the audience that had followed him through his original run with the company.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Credit: WWE

The feeling among those who favored the Ryder direction was that returning under that established banner would be more immediately effective than asking audiences to engage with the version of Cardona that became a star in promotions like Game Changer Wrestling after his 2020 WWE release.

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It is a perspective that reflects a genuine tension within WWE’s approach to returning talent. Cardona’s indie run was one of the more remarkable reinventions in recent wrestling history. He shed the Zack Ryder identity entirely, developed a new character centered on darker aesthetics and a self-aware commentary on his own career trajectory, and became one of the most talked-about performers in the independent scene as a result. That version of Cardona is what made his return to WWE newsworthy and generated anticipation among a broader audience than the Ryder name alone might have.

WrestleVotes Radio has not heard anything to suggest that a shift back to the Ryder persona is in the works, but noted that the situation is worth monitoring. Cardona is currently on the SmackDown roster and has spoken publicly about his ambition to eventually challenge for the WWE Championship.