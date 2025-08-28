Ethan Page and Chelsea Green’s outstanding work together in NXT is reportedly turning heads at WWE headquarters. And the pair could be part of an eventual push as a duo on SmackDown.

“Hearing several within WWE would like to see the current pairing of Chelsea Green & NXT North American Champion Ethan Page appear on SmackDown in the near future, as their chemistry on NXT TV has impressed many,” Wrestle Votes reports. “Additionally, some believe this newly minted Canadian faction would quickly establish Page as a key player.”

If you have not been watching NXT in recent weeks, you’ve missed some highly entertaining work from the pair of Canadian veterans. Green and Olympic gold medal wrestler Tyra Mae Steele — a top NXT prospect — have gotten involved in the ongoing feud between Page and Tavion Heights. Turning things into an intergender battle of the United States versus Canada.

Credit: WWE

Things came to a head over the weekend at NXT Heatwave when the duos faced off in a mixed tag match. In the lead-up to the bout, Page and Green’s chemistry has been dynamite, and the pair have created some hilarious moments. The same occurred in the aforementioned tag match that Green and Page won.

There were rumors several months ago about Page potentially being promoted from NXT to the main roster. However, that never occurred and has instead been the face of the North American title storylines since May.

It would not be surprising if he starts popping up on SmackDown with Green more often to get WWE fans who don’t watch NXT more familiar with Page. To set up a full-time move later this year or in early 2026.