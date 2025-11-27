Seth Rollins is a happily married man, but the WWE legend admitted this week he once seriously considered living a life of polygamy.

There have been many power couples in the world of professional wrestling. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth. Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and of course, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Right now, arguably, the most dominant of the modern era is Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch.

Both will go down in history as two of the greatest performers of all time, and they seem to be the best example of a relationship in wrestling that has worked out and bloomed a happy family life despite the rigors of life on the road. However, getting to this place was far from a guarantee.

During a new interview alongside his wife with comedian Bert Kreischer, Rollins admitted that when he first started dating Lynch, he didn’t feel like he was a good fit to be in a relationship. And that living a polygamist life was probably the best path for him at that point in his life.

Seth Rollins once felt he wasn’t built for a monogamous relationship

Credit: WWE

“I was going through an existential romantic crisis at the end of 2018, where I thought polygamy was the answer, and she was guiding me through this as a friend,” Rollins revealed [h/t NoDQ.com]. “I became single, she was single, and then I was starting to make some ‘Hey, maybe we should fool around a little bit. Maybe we should just be more than friends.’ Casual, you know what I mean? Very casual.

“… I was a serial monogamist in my 20s. And so I thought, ‘This is why I got to polygamy.’ It’s a whole thing,” he added. “But the point is, I felt like I wasn’t good to be in a relationship. I was like, ‘I keep fudging up these relationships. It’s screwing over these girls. I get out of these relationships too late because I’m on the road. I’m too lazy to break up with them.

“Anyway, I was like, I needed to be single, that’s what I thought in my mind. But I turned it into, I can never be in a relationship in my whole life.”

Polygamy is the opposite of monogamy, where a person has more than one spouse. Rollins likely would live that lifestyle in terms of multiple love interests instead of wives.