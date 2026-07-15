The timing of a social media post from former TNA World Champion Mike Santana may be telling fans more than he intended.

On Wednesday — the date he had previously teased as his free agency start date — Santana posted an emotional video on social media featuring highlights from his TNA career, fan interactions, and key moments from his journey in wrestling.

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The video ends with him walking into an empty wrestling arena, and it is filmed against a backdrop of recognizable New York City landmarks and streets. WWE‘s Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this Saturday.

Santana narrates the video with his signature motto. “Undesirable to undeniable. Undesirable to undeniable. The marathon continues like Nipsey said. The marathon continues,” he says in the clip.

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The circumstances make the WWE connection difficult to dismiss. Santana competed in his final TNA match at Slammiversary on June 28, dropping the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth. He had previously indicated on social media would mark the beginning of his free agency. A farewell-style video posted on that exact date, filmed in New York City just days before a major WWE event there, is the kind of timing that rarely happens by accident in professional wrestling.

A WWE signing for Santana has been heavily rumored for some time. He has prior experience with the company through NXT during TNA’s alliance with WWE, giving him a familiarity with the environment that would ease the transition. No confirmation of a deal has been provided, and WWE has not announced any surprise debuts for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Santana spent several years in TNA building one of the more compelling grassroots stories in recent wrestling history. Whether Saturday night delivers that moment remains to be seen, but the signs are pointing in one direction.