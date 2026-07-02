The circumstances surrounding Sami Zayn‘s WWE Undisputed Championship reign are raising eyebrows, and a new report is adding fuel to speculation that his time with the title could be very short.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, as of July 1, WWE’s marketing department has still not received instructions to update the 2026 SummerSlam key art concepts to reflect Zayn as champion.

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Zayn’s title win at Night of Champions in Riyadh caught many within the company off guard, with a source telling WrestleVotes the win was handled on a strict “need to know” basis across multiple departments. One employee described the situation as “worrisome,” noting that a lack of advance notice for a major creative development of that magnitude could make their jobs considerably more difficult if that level of secrecy becomes standard practice going forward.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Credit: WWE

The marketing detail is the most telling part of the report. When a championship changes hands with genuine long-term implications, the promotional machinery around it tends to move quickly. Updating SummerSlam key art is not a minor task — it shapes advertising, merchandise, and the visual identity of WWE‘s biggest summer event. The fact that those instructions have not been issued as of July 1, days after Zayn won the title, suggests the company may not be planning to build SummerSlam around him as champion.

That reading aligns with recent reporting from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which indicated that CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the title was always the planned SummerSlam main event, and that Punk’s absence from television since WrestleMania 42 was designed to build toward a return and title program with Rhodes. Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in a No. 1 Contenders Match took place at SmackDown tapings and will challenge Zayn for the title next Monday on Raw in Chicago — where Punk is also rumored to be making his return. If Punk appears and pivots the title picture in his direction, Zayn’s historic first WWE Championship reign could end after just eight days.