Sami Zayn believes the fans questioning the WWE’s decision to make him the new undisputed champion are “idots.”

This past Saturday, something many wrestling fans never thought would happen took place. After two decades of grinding away in the wrestling business as a beloved underdog, Zayn became the Undisputed WWE Champion. Furthermore, he defeated elite stars in former titlist Cody Rhodes and Gunther to achieve his lifelong goal.

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The moment was celebrated across social media last weekend as the underground king joined a limited group in professional wrestling history. However, after the shock wore off, a segment of WWE fans and pundits in the industry questioned the company’s decision. Suggesting a star who looks and performs like Zayn hurts the prestige of the belt.

Sami Zayn to critics of his WWE title win: ‘You’re an idiot’

In a new interview with ESPN New York this week, Zayn was asked about the pushback among fans and experts, and he had a strong response.

“If you start getting married to an archetype of what you’ve been taught, this is what you should want, then that’s all you buy. Without insulting anybody here, I just think that’s kind of a lack of free thought, a lack of intelligence. If I’m just not your cup of tea, fair play. But the idea that a champion needs to be this or needs to be that, I’m like, ‘Oh well, you’re an idiot.’ Nothing needs to be anything. If it’s good, it’s good.” – Sami Zayn

It will be interesting to see WWE fan reactions on Friday night when Zayn makes his arrival on SmackDown for the first time as WWE Champion. Will they be happy for the underdog great or groan about him having the top spot on the blue brand?