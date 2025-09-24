A new rumor claims Roman Reigns’ return to WWE could be imminent.

Last time WWE fans saw Reigns, he was on the wrong end of a brutal beatdown from The Vision members Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The moment was reportedly done to write the future Hall of Famer off television so he can go film his scenes for the upcoming Street Fighter reboot. Reigns has been cast to play the character Akuma.

Well, after a few weeks away, PW Insider Elite reports Reigns is expected to wrap filming tomorrow. Meaning that if WWE wants to bring him back into the creative fold, he will be available as soon as next week.

Does that mean we should expect him back for the company’s Oct. 11 premium live event, WWE Crown Jewel?

Roman Reigns return at WWE Crown Jewel likely

With a few weeks left until WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, there is more than enough time for the company to lay the groundwork for Reigns’ return in front of or behind the camera. Furthermore, he was cast in this role a couple of months ago. So they knew how long he would be away and when.

Does WWE need Reighs for Crown Jewel? Not really. Since he works on a part-time schedule, they don’t have to spend one of those appearance bullets by having him at the event. Especially with John Cena making one of his final retirement stops, and the main event being a champion vs. champion match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

However, Reigns is in the event promotional picture. They could have easily removed him from that if they felt his time away for Street Fighter changed creative plans. But they haven’t. It is possible that in the next few weeks, they will either set up a rematch between Bronson Reed and Reigns at the event or pivot to a clash with fellow The Vision member Bron Breakker.