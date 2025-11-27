Most would assume that the version of Roman Reigns that fans have seen over the last five years is the person WWE would not allow him to be for the first part of his career. However, the “Tribal Chief” was actually inspired by a specific character from an iconic movie.

Reigns was already a top star and multi-time world champion before the COVID pandemic. However, upon his return after an extended time away, fans got a very different person than what they were used to. The character on WWE TV over the last five years will go down as one of the most influential ever.

This version of Reigns has been more charismatic, more confident, and more cunning. There is no longer a divide between fans who like him and those who hate how hard he was pushed by management. Everybody now likes Roman Reigns. His part in leading the Bloodline will make him one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

Roman Reigns’ ‘Tribal Chief’ Based on Marlon Brando Character

Many fans believe Reigns has been allowed to be more himself, instead of trying to be the next John Cena. There is likely a lot of truth in that. However, in an interview this week with Barrett Sports Media, Reigns’ former wiseman Paul Heyman revealed the “Tribal Chief” was actually inspired by Marlon Brando’s legendary performance as Colonel Walter E. Kurtz in Apocalypse Now.

When the two were plotting out the presentation of his evolved character following his return during the pandemic, Heyman asked Reigns to watch the film multiple times because he believed Kurtz was the heart and soul of what the “Tribal Chief” would be.

“A warrior so great, he conquered his own island. We call it the island of relevancy,” Heyman said. “Someone who all the natives — which is the WWE universe and all the performers on the roster — look to for guidance because he’s the top star. In Apocalypse Now, Brando presented himself as a pseudo God. We call it a tribal chief.”