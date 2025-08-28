While many WWE fans believe Roman Reigns could soon be lured away from wrestling for a journey to Hollywood, “The Original Tribal Chief” gave an interesting update on his future in the company.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Reign’s WWE contract is expected to expire right after WrestleMania 42 next April. The news opened the door to the possibility that his days in the company could be numbered. Adding to that discourse was the fact that the promotion icon landed a notable role in the soon-to-be-filmed reboot of the popular video game series Street Fighter.

It has churned up renewed speculation that Hollywood is calling the multi-time WWE champion. And he could soon put his WWE work on ice to focus on acting. Just like his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena did before him. However, during a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast “What’s Your Story?”, he revealed serious plans to not focus on one or the other and do both.

Credit: WWE

“I want to be the first guy who could do both… Like, damn near lead a movie and then also still main event a pay-per-view, and to have that type of responsibility, because a lot is riding on that,” Reigns revealed [h/t Wrestle Purists]. “… So, I don’t want to stop being a WWE Superstar to wear other hats. I’m always going to be a WWE Superstar. I’m always going to be Roman Reigns, and I don’t want to ever have to choose.”

At 40, he is at a good point to slowly build a highly lucrative film career. And it would make sense since there is not much left for him to prove in WWE. Yet, the longest reigning WWE champion in the modern era still has a deep passion for the industry and feels he has many more stories to tell with him right in the middle of his “wrestler prime.”