Despite having a memorable run in WWE, former star Ricochet claims most of his matches in the company weren’t good. But it wasn’t his fault.

Ricochet has become a notable fixture on AEW television over the last year as his turn to the dark side has been beneficial for his growth as a performer. What has also helped is that he is active on social media, especially on X, and often interacts with fans.

That was the case this week when an AEW fan on the platform wondered why the world title matches at this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event received negative reviews from a segment of fans. In response, Riochet stated, “Because it wasn’t on WWE. Legit, that’s the only reason.”

The comment got a reply from a different fan who suggested “the tribalists are gonna come after you and say all your [WWE] matches sucked s***.” That remark ended up getting an interesting retort from the former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion.

Ricochet thought most of his WWE matches sucked?

Credit: AEW

“Most of them did. But how you gonna have a good match in a 3-minute, 1-segment match, with entrances, and I gotta put the other guy over cause I make people look better than they actually are?” he wrote. “Of course, that’s gonna suck.”

The comment will certainly surprise many wrestling fans. The high flyer created many memorable moments that took entertaining matches to set up. However, since jumping to the competition a year ago, he has been open about his frustrations with his time in WWE and how they used him.

While many fans enjoyed his stint in the pro wrestling world leader, it seems Ricochet was no fan of his WWE run.