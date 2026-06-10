It looks like we are getting closer to another of Rey Mysterio’s offspring joining the WWE roster.

Mysterio is not just one of the greatest luchadors of all time. He is one of the best performers to ever lace up wrestling boots. After starting his career at just 14 years old back in 1989, the Mexican-American has built a reputation that is second to none.

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He is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. A one-time WWE Champion. He has won the tag gold four times and has held the Intercontinental and United States titles at different points. Mysterio is a Royal Rumble winner, and before he even got to WWE he was the greatest cruiserweight in WCW history.

WWE has a long history of signing and developing second and third-generation stars, so it was no surprise when they wanted to get their hands on the son of the wrestling legend a few years ago. And like they have done with the children of other greats, they have molded Dominik Mysterio into a performer with big-time long-term potential.

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Now, it looks like the Mysterios could be joined by another member of their family.

Rey Mysterio’s daughter has fallen in love with wrestling training

“We’ve been going back-and-forth trying to see if Aalyah was motivated enough to go up to the PC and dedicate some time to train full-time,” Mysterio told The Undertaker on his Six Feet Under podcast. “She tried it out one time with me, last year, in October. She loved it.

“I said, ‘Okay, let’s try to set you up to go up there for about two weeks. See if you can wake up every day and do this Monday through Friday, weekends off, and then back again Monday through Friday.’ She did two weeks, and she really loved it,” he revealed. “I said, ‘Okay, I wasn’t expecting that.’”

Mysterio admitted he is stunned that any of his kids have gotten into pro wrestling, let alone both of them. It is unclear if Aalyah Mysterio has or will join the WWE Performance Center in the near future. However, if she does, it would not be surprising if she were on WWE TV — likely in NXT — by 2027.

Aalyah made several appearances in WWE from 2019 to 2020, including an on-air romance with former WWE star Buddy Murphy.