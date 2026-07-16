Randy Orton‘s name may have been removed from the official Fanatics Fest schedule, but that does not appear to mean he will be absent from New York City this weekend.

WrestleVotes Radio has heard from sources within WWE that Orton is still expected to be in attendance at the event despite his autograph and photo opportunities being pulled, with those on the Fanatics side also anticipating his presence.

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The expectation on both sides is clear — Orton will be at Fanatics Fest, just not in an official capacity with scheduled fan appearances. Why his sessions were removed has not been publicly explained, but the fact that neither camp appears to have ruled out his attendance entirely suggests the situation is more logistical than anything else.

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Orton’s public presence has been limited since WrestleMania 42, where he challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Reports leading into the event indicated Orton was dealing with physical issues, and he has not appeared on WWE television since. His status for the upcoming SummerSlam on August 1 and 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis has not been formally addressed by the company.

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Fanatics Fest is taking place in New York City this weekend alongside WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden on July 18, with several WWE stars expected to be in the area across the festivities. Orton’s presence at the event in some capacity, even without formal scheduled appearances, would mark one of his more visible public outings since going off WWE television following WrestleMania.

Whenever Orton does make it back to WWE, there are plenty of options for him. He could be back on SmackDown and pick up where he left off with Rhodes. It’s also possible he could move to the red brand.