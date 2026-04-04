On this week’s SmackDown, WWE fans were served one of the most disappointing reveals in decades. After weeks of hyping a mystery figure that has been pushing WWE undisputed title challenger Randy Orton to go to dark places so he can win the belt at WrestleMania 42, fans of the company were universally let down to find out that the individual was… Pat McAfee.

Heading into the expected reveal, legends of the industry that had unique links to Orton or his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes, were named in the speculation about the mystery caller. Greats like Ric Flair, The Rock, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, and even Shane McMahon. Instead, WWE fans got McAfee. A sometimes analyst and wrestler, more known for his podcast and NFL career.

The reveal was met with confusion inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and disdain online. Including thousands more dislikes than likes on YouTube for the video of the moment. What made the surprise reveal more bizarre is the why of it all.

The popular podcaster ranted about the product being lackluster and missing the violent, adult, grittiness of the Attitude Era, and that the company needs to push the 46-year-old Orton because Rhodes is a poor leader, and why the product is not what it should be.

There has been some pushback from fans about Rhodes, his character, and his featured role over the last year. There is a level of truth in what McAfee said on SmackDown. However, his return highlights a far bigger problem. That is WWE and their parent company TKO’s celebrity worship on the Road to WrestleMania.

Pat McAfee and the IWC’s case against Cody Rhodes

Credit: WWE

There was no performer hotter in the industry than Cody Rhodes in 2024. His journey to finish the story at WrestleMania 40 took the business by storm and made the event a historic success. He filled the void left by John Cena, but without the divisive reactions from fans.

However, “The American Nightmare” has lost a lot of steam with some fans over the last year. They have grown tired of him being a main fixture in the WWE title picture as well as his lengthy reigns. Furthermore, he often lacks the edge that made him a superstar in 2023 and 2024 as he looks to be this generation’s version of Cena. But is that really all on Rhodes?

He is the QB1, especially with fellow top star Roman Reigns having a part-time schedule. In the end, WWE is still a business, and he is putting butts in seats. Despite frustratingly high ticket prices, the company is still doing well with him as the face. Sure, he has a say in his storylines, but blame needs to fall on the head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his team for the opposition they put in front of the WWE champ. A great face needs multiple great heels.

Rhodes didn’t choose to face Drew McIntyre too many times over the last few months. Nor does he have a say on the rest of the show and other frustrations with the product, as McAfee mentioned in his rant. Like the QB1 of an NFL team, he has taken on the blame for concerns he has no control over. Yet, instead of making the product better, WWE is leaning on a different strategy that has gotten out of control.

Why WWE’s celebrity worship is getting out of control

Credit: WWE

Celebrity appearances in WWE are nothing new. That crossover of stars from other industries has often been very helpful for the brand. Like Cyndi Lauper in the 1980s, Mike Tyson in the late 1990s, and Bad Bunny in recent years. Those names bring added attention to the product and possibly new fans.

However, the company is starting to go to that well way too much instead of focusing on making their content as strong as it was just a couple of years ago. And that overindulgence may be something forced on decision-makers by their bosses at TKO.

According to a new report, McAfee’s unexpected return to be involved in the Orton and Rhodes storyline was pushed by TKO. With many believing by CEO Ari Emanuel, who is a big fan of McAfee and is trying to turn him into a film star.

It has been speculated in the past that TKO may have also been a driving force in The Rock making a random return at last year’s Elimination Chamber, but never returning to finish off his role in John Cena’s heel turn. Likewise, with hip-hop superstar Travis Scott being in that storyline, but turning into an unreliable celebrity flake who made just one more appearance and then disappeared.

Recent WWE celebrity appearances: Jelly Roll, Lil Yachty, Cardi B, IShowSpeed, Sexyy Red, Pat McAfee

Credit: WWE

Yet, there have been other instances of overuse of celebrities that may have had nothing to do with TKO. Grammy winner Jelly Roll appeared in a disturbing five segments last week on SmackDown. Including getting a win over Kit Wilson in a singles match, and being hit with an RKO at the end of the broadcast.

Rapper Lil Yachty was on this week’s SmackDown, serving as the guest pal of rising star Trick Williams. IShowSpeed was on WWE Raw this week, accidentally helped The Vision win the tag titles, and is expected to be in a six-man tag match at WrestleMania this month.

There are also rumors that NFL legend Tom Brady could also appear at WrestleMania this year to continue a bizarre rivalry with Logan Paul. Rapper Sexyy Red will make yet another appearance for NXT this weekend, and Cardi B hosted SummerSlam in August. Furthermore, McAfee is back in the fold, again, because of his fame outside WWE.

WWE’s over-reliance on celebrity appearances is getting out of hand. And in wonderful irony, McAfee has further spotlighted — although that was not his goal — how it has become a far bigger problem than Rhodes. In a time where WWE has its greatest roster ever, wasting TV time and valuable spots in major stories on celebs and not current or legendary talent, isn’t Rhodes’ fault and is a symptom of a greater problem.