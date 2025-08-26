WWE legend Becky Lynch made some very bold comments about deceased rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his hometown on last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. And it has enraged the daughter of the iconic singer.

“You are a disrespectful dirtbag!” Kelly Osbourne said Tuesday morning in response to a post on Instagram from a Lynch fan account. “Birmingham [England] would not piss on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

The fan account had posted parts of a segment from last night’s edition of WWE Raw, where Lynch and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella got into a verbal joust in the ring. So what did the current Women’s Intercontinental Champion say about Osbourne that made his offspring so angry?

What Did Becky Lynch Say About Ozzy Osbourne on WWE Raw?

Kelly Osbourne is unhappy with Becky Lynch’s promo on RAW… pic.twitter.com/4La6IqEyzl — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) August 26, 2025



In classic pro wrestling heel fashion, Lynch was not only looking to attack Bella verbally on the microphone last night. She was also hoping to dig at fans in the audience at the BP Pulse in Birmingham, England. And she chose a route that created a “too soon” moment for many in the rock great’s hometown, including Osbourne’s daughter.

“The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago,” Lynch began by saying. “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

Becky Lynch didn’t take a shot directly at the rock and roll legend. But the city he came from. However, bringing up his recent passing is a touchy subject for some, understandably. Especially his remaining relatives. Ozzy Osbourne passed away in his sleep in July following bouts with multiple health issues over the last decade.