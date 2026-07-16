Nikki Bella appears to be on her way back to WWE television.

WrestleVotes Radio has been told that Bella is progressing toward a return, with a source confirming that her name has been mentioned in creative discussions over the past several weeks. It marks the first time she has come up in those conversations since WrestleMania 42.

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The renewed creative attention is being read internally as a sign that a return may not be far off. The fact that her name is now circulating in the writers’ room after a period of silence following WrestleMania suggests the company is actively thinking about how to put her into programming rather than simply leaving the door open in theory.

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Bella’s WrestleMania 42 appearance came under difficult circumstances. She and Brie Bella had been building toward a Women’s Tag Team Championship match as part of what the twins have described as their final run before retirement, but Nikki suffered an ankle injury on the road to WrestleMania that forced her out of the match. Paige stepped in as Brie’s partner, with the two going on to win the Women’s Tag Team titles at the event.

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Nikki and Brie had signed two-year contracts with WWE beginning at the 2026 Royal Rumble, which they have both described publicly as their last deals before retirement. With that clock ticking, the window for Nikki to fulfill the goals she laid out when signing — including winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship as a mother — is limited Creative discussions picking back up suggest WWE is looking to make use of the remaining time on that deal and give Nikki the runway she needs for a meaningful final chapter.

No specific plans or return date have been confirmed at this stage, but the mention of her name in creative for the first time since WrestleMania is an encouraging sign for fans who have been waiting to see the full Bella Twins reunion get back on track.