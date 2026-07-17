Any remaining uncertainty about the Raw vignette that aired recently has been put to rest. Fightful Select confirms the teaser was for Big Cass, who officially signed with WWE this month. While the formal agreement was completed recently, the loose plan for Cass to join the company had reportedly been in place since May.

The timeline aligns with earlier reporting that WWE had been coordinating the signings of both Cass and Enzo Amore in tandem, with the company deliberately holding off on finalizing Amore’s deal until Cass’s return was secured. Fightful Select previously reported that Cass gave his notice to AEW, where he had been performing as Big Bill, ahead of his contract expiring.

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Plans for a reunion of the former tag team — known as Enzo and Cass during their original WWE run — are expected to be part of WWE’s rebuild of its tag team division following the post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts.

🚨 Big Cass is returning to WWE on #WWERAW on August 3. pic.twitter.com/eHmB1NTLeX — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 14, 2026

Cass won the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Ricky Saints during his time with the promotion and worked alongside top stars, including Chris Jericho and MJF. His return to WWE closes a chapter that began when he and Amore departed the company in 2017, and the vignette airing on Raw signals that the creative machinery around his debut is already in motion.

The thing with these signings is the future. Fans are split on how this is going to go, as it will either be a nostalgia run that fizzles out or there is no shelf life to it. OR WWE can take the approach of bringing them in as a tag team, give them a run with the belts, and then move Amore to being the manager of Cass. That way, it keeps both guys employed, but also gives Cass a better opportunity to shine and puts a spotlight on Amore’s talking abilities.