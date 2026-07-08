Former two-time TNA Wrestling Champion Mike Santana may have just revealed when he could put pen to paper on a rumored deal with WWE.

Due to the growth of AEW as a major power in the wrestling industry, and the business as a whole being as healthy as it’s ever been, free agency has become a great opportunity for talent. These are very different times from when WWE was the only show in town to make good money in pro wrestling. The latest star expected to cash in on the open market is the 19-year veteran.

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Reports emerged recently that Santana’s contract is set to expire soon, and that was seemingly confirmed when he dropped the TNA title to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary late last month. The one-time AEW star could easily go out into free agency and test his value. However, along with the reports about his contract was the rumor that he was set on a jump to WWE once he was free.

Mike Santana to hit free agency next week?

A firm date on when he would officially be a free agent has yet to be confirmed. However, we may have gotten that on Wednesday. In a post this morning on X, Santana uploaded a picture with a black background and the numbers “7/15.”

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That could mean a lot of things. The most likely is that it’s the date when he will no longer be contractually bound to TNA Wrestling. It could also be a potential debut date with WWE. However, 7/15 falls on a Wednesday. There are no WWE shows on Wednesdays that he would appear on.

The date is sure to make some AEW fans speculate about a return to his former employer. That seems like a long shot. But money talks, and back-channel conversations may have revealed an offer from Tony Khan that Santana can’t refuse. In the end, the date is probably when Santana will officially be a free agent and can sign his deal with WWE.

After years of being a tag team specialist, Santana has built a name for himself as a solo act over the last few years. First on the independent scene, then in TNA. He has also made several appearances on WWE TV in NXT.