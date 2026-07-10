According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, one specific WWE star has “no weaknesses.” However, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were not the performers he was referring to.

Over the last few years, there have been no bigger names in professional wrestling than Reigns and Rhodes. The former has made the most WrestleMania main event appearances. Was at the heart of the iconic Bloodline saga and has the longest WWE title reign in the modern era. Rhodes’ journey to “finish the story” was one of the most compelling in years, and since doing so at WrestleMania 40, he has been the face of the biggest company in the industry.

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Adding to their status as two elites in the industry, the pair also faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania in back-to-back years (2023 and 2024) and have been in headlining matches at the event for the last four years. They seem like bulletproof performers and serve as the model for what wrestlers should aim to be.

However, Henry wants to add another name to that elite class: CM Punk.

“I think they see Punk as a star. He’s an unbelievable talent with a lot of upsides still. You look at the match that he had with Sami Zayn, you look at the match he had with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, the man has no weakness. We always need to see that version of CM Punk. I want to see him more in WWE, not less.” – Mark Henry (via Casino.org)

Despite being a few months away from turning 48, the multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight champion has never been better. Part of it is that he is in the best shape of his career. However, with nearly 30 years in and around the business, he has an elite understanding of telling a story in and outside the ring. It is a rare skill set that few performers have.

It is a major reason why WWE creative decided to put the WWE title on him this past Monday with a surprising win over Zayn in his return after several months away.