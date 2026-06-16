Tessa Blanchard has departed TNA Wrestling. Sources close to Blanchard told Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp that she asked for her release from the company and secured it. No reason for the departure has been provided at this time.

Blanchard had returned to TNA in December 2024, marking her second run with the promotion. During her time with the company across both stints, she established herself as one of TNA’s most significant performers, becoming a former TNA World Champion and a former TNA Knockouts Champion. Her TNA World Championship reign was particularly historic, making her the first woman to hold that title in the promotion’s history.

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She is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, the granddaughter of wrestling promoter Joe Blanchard, and the stepdaughter of Magnum T.A. She debuted professionally in June 2014.

Beyond her TNA work, Blanchard has made a name for herself across multiple promotions. She is a former CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champion, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, WOW World Champion, and The Crash Women’s Champion, among other accolades.

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Fightful Select reports that Blanchard’s status with CMLL has not changed as a result of the TNA departure, meaning she is expected to continue her work with the Mexican promotion going forward. What comes next for her beyond CMLL has not been confirmed, although the time may be right for other promotions to come bidding for her.

Reports last year suggested WWE would be interested in the second-generation star if she hit the open market.