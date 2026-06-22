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Credit: WWE.com

WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Monday’s episode will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, and kick off at 2:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, the final show before Night of Champions will take place.

Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.

Quick WWE Raw Results (June 22, 2026)

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Paige & Brie Bella (c) def. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
  • Ethan Page def. Dragon Lee
  • LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso
  • World Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c)

WWE Raw Highlights

Opener

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Paige & Brie Bella (c) def. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Chad Gable Speaks

Ethan Page Wins

Liv Morgan Segment

Danhausen Segment

LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

Bayley Speaks

Judgment Day

Tag Team Title Change

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