WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Monday’s episode will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, and kick off at 2:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, the final show before Night of Champions will take place.

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Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.

Quick WWE Raw Results (June 22, 2026)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Paige & Brie Bella (c) def. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Ethan Page def. Dragon Lee

LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

World Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c)

WWE Raw Highlights

Opener

If Oba Femi wins King of the Ring, which CHAMPION would he challenge? 🤔 @Obaofwwe pic.twitter.com/rwheSIejvP — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Oba Femi DID NOT want to run it back! 😂 pic.twitter.com/W5yV3IkqYn — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

LA Knight, Adam Pearce, and Jimmy Uso backstage segment. LA Knight vs Jimmy Uso TONIGHT #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/GMbtldjfLv — Cory of False Finish (@Cory_Hays407) June 22, 2026

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Paige & Brie Bella (c) def. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Paige and Brie Bella RETAIN the Women's Tag Team Titles! 😤 pic.twitter.com/JM2qur7YDE — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Chad Gable Speaks

.@WWEGable apologizes to Alpha Academy BUT @maxxinedupri has no desire to FORGIVE him! 😳 pic.twitter.com/7AoZZ1LB9p — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Ethan Page Wins

Liv Morgan Segment

.@Iyo_SkyWWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce don't even want to WAIT for Night of Champions!?! 👑



Who will be Queen of the Ring! pic.twitter.com/v3T1XZl1P2 — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Danhausen Segment

LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

LA Knight FELT THAT 😬 pic.twitter.com/yvBfwWe2F4 — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Solo Sikoa COSTS Jimmy Uso 😲@RealLAKnight picks up the win! pic.twitter.com/4KuMSpEfsm — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Bayley Speaks

.@Jackie_Redmond catches up with @itsBayleyWWE after she was attacked by Lyra Valkyria 😰 pic.twitter.com/56DEoFBUh7 — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Judgment Day

Everything is FINE in The Judgment Day, RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/8mgVK1IsxI — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Tag Team Title Change

Logan Paul has been EJECTED from this match! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kdLLd6Vq4I — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Street Profits are tag champs! pic.twitter.com/Pe1YATItMw — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 22, 2026