avatar
Updated:
Credit: WWE.com

WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Monday’s episode will take place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and kick off at 6:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, WWE serves the fallout from Night of Champions. 

Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.

Quick WWE Raw Results (6.29.26)

  • Rey Mysterio def. Ethan Page
  • Joe Hendry def. Austin Theory
  • Jimmy Uso def. LA Knight
  • Raquel Rodriguez def. Maxxine Dupri
  • Chad Gable def. JD McDonagh

WWE Raw Highlights

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Rey Mysterio def. Ethan Page

Joe Hendry def. Austin Theory

Liv Morgan Segment

Jimmy Uso def. LA Knight

Lyra Valkyria Segment

Raquel Rodriguez def. Maxxine Dupri

Chad Gable In Action

Roman Reigns Closes

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleTap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on Google

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut