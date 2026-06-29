WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Monday’s episode will take place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and kick off at 6:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, WWE serves the fallout from Night of Champions.
Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.
Quick WWE Raw Results (6.29.26)
- Rey Mysterio def. Ethan Page
- Joe Hendry def. Austin Theory
- Jimmy Uso def. LA Knight
- Raquel Rodriguez def. Maxxine Dupri
- Chad Gable def. JD McDonagh
WWE Raw Highlights
Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
Rey Mysterio def. Ethan Page
Joe Hendry def. Austin Theory
Liv Morgan Segment
Jimmy Uso def. LA Knight
Lyra Valkyria Segment
Raquel Rodriguez def. Maxxine Dupri
Chad Gable In Action