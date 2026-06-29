WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Monday’s episode will take place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and kick off at 6:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, WWE serves the fallout from Night of Champions.

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Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.

Quick WWE Raw Results (6.29.26)

Rey Mysterio def. Ethan Page

Joe Hendry def. Austin Theory

Jimmy Uso def. LA Knight

Raquel Rodriguez def. Maxxine Dupri

Chad Gable def. JD McDonagh

WWE Raw Highlights

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Oba Femi challenges Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam! Brock accepts under one condition:



INSIDE HELL IN A CELL!!!! ⛓️‍💥



🎟️: https://t.co/NCo5yBBF5n pic.twitter.com/Xb2pBXSQOs — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

BROCK LESNAR JUST ATTACKED OBA FEMI!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/qlw5vcbrnd — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Rey Mysterio def. Ethan Page

619 🔥@reymysterio picks up the WIN over Ethan Page! pic.twitter.com/9OrMJfIfWU — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Joe Hendry def. Austin Theory

Joe Hendry with the big WIN! 🎼



DOWN goes Austin Theory! pic.twitter.com/OwpUSIDp0j — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Liv Morgan Segment

Jimmy Uso def. LA Knight

LA Knight heard ENOUGH from Jey Uso! 👊 pic.twitter.com/rfHq9A5FYH — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

The Bloodline is PISSED OFF!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/cJoijpC4tk — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Lyra Valkyria Segment

Lyra Valkyria is DONE being nice! 😲 pic.twitter.com/Mb4e7KfUVg — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Raquel Rodriguez def. Maxxine Dupri

.@RaquelWWE just made a STATEMENT!! 💪



She is HUNGRY for the Intercontinental Title! pic.twitter.com/mCrUz4MqW7 — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Chad Gable In Action

A SUPER Spanish Fly 😱 pic.twitter.com/iKuc6YUnjX — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2026

Roman Reigns Closes

Seth Rollins has made his intentions CLEAR! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/liGRcsAQk9 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2026