WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Monday’s episode will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and kick off at 8:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, WWE will have the final push for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

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Below, you can catch up on all the WWE Raw results and highlights.

Quick WWE Raw Results (7.13.26)

Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: Rusev vs. Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Je’Von Evans

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

Brock Lesnar makes his return to Raw

Roman Reigns will appear live

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will meet face-to-face

WWE Raw Highlights