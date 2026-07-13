WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Monday’s episode will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and kick off at 8:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, WWE will have the final push for Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Below, you can catch up on all the WWE Raw results and highlights.
Quick WWE Raw Results (7.13.26)
- Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: Rusev vs. Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Je’Von Evans
- IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
- Brock Lesnar makes his return to Raw
- Roman Reigns will appear live
- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will meet face-to-face
WWE Raw Highlights