Liv Morgan has shared photos of a hematoma on Instagram following a backstage incident on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

The injury occurred when Morgan and Roxanne Perez collided heads after Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer attacked Morgan from behind during a segment building toward their Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 42. Both Morgan and Perez have since been placed in concussion protocol, according to Bryan Alavarez of F4Wonline.com.

Morgan posted the photos this morning, showing the visible damage from the collision. Her Judgment Day stablemates appeared in the images alongside her, with the group appearing amused by the situation despite the nature of the injury. Morgan accompanied the post with a message aimed directly at her WrestleMania opponent: “You’re mine now bitch.”

The backstage attack by Vaquer that sparked the collision marks the latest escalation in a rivalry between the two that has grown increasingly intense on Raw in recent weeks. The incident added a physical dimension to the build that neither side had planned for, with both Morgan and Perez now navigating concussion protocol in the days leading up to WrestleMania weekend.

Despite the injury and protocol status, Morgan and Vaquer remain scheduled to compete for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19. No changes to the match have been announced at this stage. However, that doesn’t mean that it won’t.

There’s no indication of the severity of the injury if there is one. If it is a serious concussion, Morgan could be sidelined for weeks, if not longer, as everyone is different when it comes to their recovery. If Morgan can’t go, that raises questions about how WWE will handle the situation. A possible replacement for Morgan is on the table, or simply delay the match between Morgan and Vaquer.