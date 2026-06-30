Big Bill has officially given notice to AEW that he will be leaving the promotion when his contract expires next week, according to Fightful Select. Plans are reportedly in place for him to return to WWE and reunite with Enzo Amore as a tag team, with the company also signing Amore as part of the move.

This follows recent reports that WWE has been looking to rebuild its tag team division after a round of releases left several teams disbanded or let go entirely. Amore and Cass — known together as Enzo and Cass — were originally part of that rebuild conversation, with the two having spent several years together in NXT during the 2010s before moving to the main roster, where they worked together for about a year before splitting in 2017.

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Amore has reportedly been available for some time, but WWE deliberately held off on signing him as a solo deal a couple of weeks ago. The reasoning, per the report, was strategic: WWE wanted to ensure Cass’s return was secured before committing to Amore, avoiding a scenario where it signed Amore only to find itself unable to bring Cass in alongside him. With Cass’s AEW notice now official, that concern appears to have been resolved.

Cass has spent the past several years in AEW performing as Big Bill, building a notably more stable and successful run than the one that derailed his original WWE push. He won the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Ricky Saints and worked closely with top stars, including Chris Jericho and MJF, during his time with the promotion. That stretch represents a significant turnaround from his original WWE run, during which personal issues — which he has since worked through — contributed to a singles push under Vince McMahon that did not pan out as the company had hoped.

The reunion raises an obvious question about how Amore and Cass will be positioned a decade removed from their peak popularity.