Kevin Owens has sent the rumor mill spinning. On Tuesday morning, Owens posted a single image on social media — a photo of The Boogeyman holding a clock — without any accompanying caption or explanation. The post immediately sparked speculation about whether he is counting down to a return to WWE after 16 months away from in-ring action.

The timing is interesting, and it comes at an already compelling time. Owens has been sidelined since undergoing neck surgery and has missed two WrestleMania events during his recovery. While he was away, his longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn became the Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions, only to lose the title to a returning CM Punk on this week’s episode of Raw.

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Under normal circumstances, a Zayn title loss to someone like Punk would be exactly the kind of moment that draws Owens back into the fold seeking revenge on his behalf — or, depending on the story being told, from him.

Owens most recently appeared for WWE at the NXT Great American Bash panel two weeks ago and was a guest on Busted Open Radio, though neither appearance involved any in-ring activity. WWE has not provided an official return date, leaving the Boogeyman clock post as the only current signal of what may be coming.

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A return for Owens opens up a number of interesting directions. He and Punk have not shared ring time since Punk’s WWE comeback in 2023, and a program between two of the most accomplished talkers and workers of their generation would be one of the more anticipated matchups available to WWE heading into the summer. Beyond Punk, a returning Owens could be pointed toward Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, or Gunther, or revisit his history with Zayn in whatever direction that relationship takes following the title loss.

His last major feud before his injury was against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Whether the Boogeyman clock means what fans hope it means will likely become clear in the days ahead.