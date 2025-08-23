It seems that the close to this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which featured Logan Paul attacking John Cena, was different in the United States compared to what fans saw live in Ireland.

Friday’s episode of SmackDown helped to intensify the rivalry between Paul and Cena. The two will face off in one of the featured matches next weekend at Clash in Paris. And yesterday’s broadcast helped to elevate their ongoing storyline.

During a segment in front of fans in Dublin, Ireland, the WWE icon obliterated his opponent on the microphone. Including calling him a parasite and mocking him for pushing his Prime drink on WWE broadcasts. In response, Paul would hit Cena later with a knockout punch backstage to end the show. But what fans saw in the US on the USA Network was different than what happened in Ireland.

On the USA Network version of WWE SmackDown, they changed the angle of Logan Paul's attack on John Cena.



The international version had Logan Paul attacking Cena from the side.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ntsXA2tbVf — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 23, 2025

In Dublin, after general manager Nick Aldis informed Cena that he had recently been contacted by Brock Lesnar, Paul shows up, pushes Aldis out of the way, and nails a knockout right hand. Which can be seen in the video above.

However, for fans watching in the US on Friday night, after Cena is informed about the Lesnar news, Paul shows up from outside the camera’s view to nail the KO shot. It is unclear why WWE decided to alter what fans saw in the pre-recorded version. But clearly, they felt it was not as good as they originally hoped.

Nick Aldis approaches John Cena to tell him he’s heard from Brock Lesnar, but Logan Paul appears and KO’s Cena to close out the show.



As much as I didn’t want to see it, I am actually enjoying this Cena vs. Paul feud so far. 👏 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VsQCnj9sV7 — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) August 22, 2025

Lesnar vs. Cena is expected to be the follow-up feud for the WWE legend after he takes on Paul at Clash in Paris next Saturday on Peacock.