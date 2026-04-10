It does not appear that Jey Uso is particularly concerned about fans speculating on his personal life. After a photo posted by Natalya went viral, Uso took to his Instagram Stories to address the dating rumors swirling around him and NXT star Jaida Parker, writing “Yea, she’s mines.” At the same time, an instrumental version of the Bravehearts’ “Oochie Wally” played in the background.

It’s WRESTLEMANIA SZN!

Tonight at The Dungeon, we poured our souls on to the mat. pic.twitter.com/caCVKPbzRJ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 9, 2026

The post that started it all came from Natalya on Thursday, shared from The Dungeon. In it, Uso appears to have his arm around Parker, whose face is covered by an emoji. The image spread quickly, generating over 2.2 million views and sparking significant discussion in the comments section about the nature of their relationship.

Uso’s Instagram Stories response, while not mentioning Parker by name, was pointed enough that it was easy to connect to the speculation. The rumors have raised eyebrows, given that Uso has been married to Takecia Travis, his high school sweetheart, since 2014. The two have been together for over a decade and have two children together.

Parker is currently a member of NXT. She made her debut in October 2022 in a battle royal during a live event, had her first singles match against Kayden Carter the following March, and was given the ring name Jaida Parker a few months later before participating in the Women’s Breakout Tournament. Her most recent match took place on the March 31, 2026 edition of NXT, where she defeated Kelani Jordan.

Uso, meanwhile, is preparing for WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he will team with his brother Jimmy Uso and LA Knight to face Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and IShowSpeed in a six-man tag team match on Night 1. This comes a few weeks after there was a title change on Monday Night Raw. That bout saw Te Usos drop the Tag Team Titles to Paul and Theory after interference from IShowSpeed.