CM Punk has pretty much turned his body into a walking mural. His ink—covering most of his upper body—isn’t just for show anymore. It’s become a core part of his identity. Some tattoos carry deeply personal stories, while others reflect different sides of his personality and beliefs.

Altogether, Punk’s collection spans nearly three decades of life—capturing moments, relationships, and personal evolution. From getting his first piece at 17 to adding newer ink over the years, each tattoo marks a chapter in his journey. So, just how many tattoos does CM Punk actually have—and what stories do they tell?

How many tattoos does CM Punk have?

Punk has 52 tattoos as of 2026. Some inks depict his personal journey, while others signify his journey in and around the ring.

What do CM Punk’s tattoos mean?

Credit: WWE

CM Punk’s various tattoos have different meanings and stories. Let’s take a look at the different categories they fall into and the reasons behind them.

Personal Ink

Behind CM Punk’s left ear sits one of his most meaningful tattoos: the number “31” surrounded by four stars. The number nods to his younger sister’s soccer jersey, while each star represents one of his siblings. Noticeably, there’s no fifth star—a quiet but painful reminder of his estranged relationship with a brother who once embezzled money from their backyard wrestling promotion early in Punk’s career.

Ink for Pets

Even his pets get a spot in CM Punk’s tattoo collection. On his left forearm, a paw print with a banner reading “Callee” pays tribute to his beloved dog—another reminder of how Punk uses his ink to keep his most cherished memories close.

Harley Race Tattoo

On his left leg, CM Punk sports a crowned peacock—a nod to the late Harley Race. The wrestling legend played a huge role in shaping Punk’s mindset, with Punk often asking himself, “What would Harley do?” in moments of doubt. He’s even referred to Race as a mentor, making this piece one of the most meaningful in his collection.

Ace Steel Tattoo

The four aces on CM Punk’s left arm mark the start of his pro wrestling journey. The tattoo pays tribute to Ace Steel, who trained him at Steel Dominion Wrestling School in Chicago and helped set his career in motion.

Punk Tattoos

Staying true to his name, CM Punk has his musical influences inked for life. The Operation Ivy logo on his left calf pays tribute to the iconic punk band that later evolved into Rancid—a group Punk would eventually become friends with.

Chris Candido Tattoo

One of the most heartfelt pieces on CM Punk is the “No Gimmicks Needed” ink on his left hand, honoring his late friend Chris Candido, who passed away in 2005. The phrase sums up Candido perfectly—raw talent, no frills, just pure authenticity.

Pepsi Tattoo

For CM Punk, the iconic Pepsi tattoo is more than just brand loyalty—it’s a statement about staying authentic and true to yourself. The idea was inspired by Brian Baker of Minor Threat, whose straightforward take on his own Coca-Cola tattoo left a lasting impression on Punk.

Good Luck Sleeve

CM Punk sports a full-on “good luck” sleeve. Even though he’s said he doesn’t believe in luck, his left arm features a rabbit’s foot, a four-leaf clover, a horseshoe, and a Japanese koi fish—all classic symbols of good fortune.

Straight Edge Ink

CM Punk wears his lifestyle on his sleeve. Literally. “DRUG FREE” is inked across his knuckles, while “Straight Edge” stretches across his abdomen, tattoos that have become as iconic as his in-ring persona.