Many elements of WWE make it such a unique form of entertainment. The grand entrances, the larger-than-life personalities, the outfits, and the athleticism. However, match-ending finishers bring crowds to their feet as their favorite wrestlers bring an end to their matchup. And there have been many great bout closing finishers in WWE history.

But what were the best of the best? We look to give a definitive answer to that question with our list of the 10 greatest WWE finishers of all time.

10. The Curb Stomp

Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins’ curb-stomp was so scary and devastating that it was actually outlawed at one time by WWE. The move is extremely simple. But just like Undertaker’s tombstone, getting a pinfall after driving your opponent’s head into the mat is a very believable move in a fictional world. What makes it even better is the future Hall of Famer’s athleticism, which gives it an added flair visually.

9. Swanton Bomb

Credit: WWE

Speaking of beautiful yet devastating-looking finishers from the top rope, you can add Jeff Hardy’s legendary swanton bomb to that mix. It was a unique variation of the senton splash that immediately made the rising star stand out. Just like other moves on our list of the greatest finishers in WWE history, it is one replicated by many stars today, including Kevin Owens.

8. The Spear

Credit: WWE

While the spear first became famous with Goldberg during his dominant run in WCW, it has been expanded upon in WWE. Because it became a finishing move for men like Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker, instead of a setup to the finish. Reigns has used the spear for all of his career, and it has now been immortalized in some iconic moments. Furthermore, the spear is used by many WWE stars today, including Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso.

7. Macho Man’s Big Elbow

Many wrestlers have used an elbow drop off the top rope. Yet it still pales in comparison to the majesty of how Macho Man Randy Savage delivered it. After his iconic point to the sky, his big elbow was equal parts graceful and destructive. It looked beautiful, but it also looked like it hurt. In an industry based on visuals, it remains one of the best-looking WWE finishers of all time.

6. The People’s Elbow

Credit: WWE

Without a doubt, The Rock’s people’s elbow is the silliest move on our list. However, it can be argued that no move in our top 10 is more exciting. The WWE legend was known as the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, and this move was a major reason why.

From the pose letting fans know what was coming, to the elbow pad toss and eventually dropping the elbow, the move turned the crowd into a wave of noise that only got louder as it played out. To this day, it remains one of the most entertaining WWE finishers of all time and one likely to never be copied.

5. The F-5

Credit: WWE

Brock Lesnar is, arguably, the greatest athlete to ever compete in a WWE ring. Yet, his biggest standout trait — besides his intensity — was his superhuman strength. And the best showcase of it was his finisher, the F-5. Against normal-sized men, he would fling them like a sack of potatoes. But because of his amazing power, he was even able to pull off the move against monsters like Big Show and Mark Henry. The sight of Big Show being F-5’d is still one of the most awe-inspiring visuals of the last 30 years.

4. The Tombstone

Credit: WWE

For a character called The Undertaker, and nicknamed “The Deadman,” a finisher called the tombstone was so fitting. However, the piledriver has always been a devastating move throughout wrestling history. And ‘Taker’s version looked even more horrifying, as it seemed like he was really driving his opponent’s skull into the mat. It looked devastating, and the fact that opponents didn’t start kicking out of it until the very end of his career proved how respected and protected it was for decades.

3. Sweet Chin Music

Credit: WWE

Sometimes the setup to a great finisher can add to the move’s legend. That’s the case when it comes to Shawn Michaels’ sweet chin music. Being in the corner and “tuning up the band” as he stomped and waited for his foe to rise and take his super kick is an iconic visual. There is no better evidence of how influential the move has been than so many wrestlers today use the super kick as a key part of their arsenal. Including the Young Bucks and Jey and Jimmy Uso.

2. The RKO

Credit: WWE

Similar to the stunner, Randy Orton’s RKO was a move any wrestler or official could get hit with. However, what separated it from the stunner and Diamond Dallas Page’s diamond cutter was Orton’s ability to athletically unleash it in any situation. It can be argued that no finisher in WWE history has more unique highlight reel moments.

1. The Stone Cold Stunner

Credit: WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin was nicknamed the Texas Rattlesnake. That is why his stunner was a perfect finisher for him. It was a quick (when he was in his prime), snappy, and deadly move that had his enemies looking up at the lights, wondering what happened. What made it so iconic was the fact that it could come at any time, and no one was safe. That is why it is the greatest WWE finisher of all time.