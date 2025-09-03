Former WWE tag champion Matt Riddle has found himself in hot water following a report that he owes money after no-showing a charity event he was set to headline.

According to Cultaholic, Riddle was set to face Simon Miller in the main event of the August 31 inaugural show from the new United Kingdom-based promotion Global Wrestling Kingdom. However, the “Original Bro” was MIA the day of the event.

“Riddle was booked for the Global Wrestling Kingdom event through his manager several months ago, but Riddle recently expressed concerns about his flight, claiming it was cheap, and his unhappiness about being in a hotel room in Barnsley for two days,” the outlet reported.

Credit: WWE

Riddle never cancelled the booking, didn’t travel to the UK for the event, and left a driver set to pick him up waiting for hours. The current MLW Heavyweight Champion at one point informed GWK that he had another booking but would still be able to make their first-ever show. Obviously, he still no-showed.

Making matters worse is that Matt Riddle has yet to return to the original deposit from the promotion when he was booked months ago. The former NXT star reportedly attended Saturday’s Real American Freestyle event, then wrestled for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling on Sunday, instead of being at the GWK event.

Earlier in the year, he was set to compete for Championship Wrestling from Memphis but informed the promotion the day of the event that he was cancelling the booking and instead went to the wedding of Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan.

Following several outside-the-ring issues, Riddle was cut by WWE in September 2023.