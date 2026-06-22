Drew McIntyre‘s Hollywood commitments continue to take priority over public appearances and, by extension, any near-term WWE return.

PWInsider reports that McIntyre has been pulled from Fanatics Fest in New York City due to his ongoing filming schedule for The Last Druid, the historical action drama starring Russell Crowe that is currently shooting in Spain. The same report adds that McIntyre is set for a third feature film role later this year.

Go Ad-Free

McIntyre joined the cast of The Last Druid alongside Crowe, Stacy Clausen, Pablo Derqui, Rose Leslie, Andreas Pietschmann, Daniel Zovatto, and Crowe’s son Tennyson Crowe. The film, directed by William Eubank, follows a Roman Emperor who discovers a Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia, with Crowe playing a peaceful Celtic elder forced to take up arms to defend his people. McIntyre’s specific role in the production has not been publicly revealed.

Credit: WWE

The Last Druid marks McIntyre’s second collaboration with Crowe, following their work together on Amazon MGM’s Highlander reboot in which McIntyre plays Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill’s Connor MacLeod. That project also featured his The Killer’s Game co-star Dave Bautista. A third film role later in 2026 would make McIntyre one of the more active crossover performers in wrestling, continuing a trajectory he has spoken openly about for years.

In his career, McIntyre has been the WWE Champion three times and headlined multiple major events. His most recent in-ring appearance came at WrestleMania 42 in April, where he lost to Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match. PWInsider previously reported that there is nothing on the table creatively for McIntyre in WWE at this time and that SummerSlam return rumors were inaccurate. With filming continuing overseas and a third project on the horizon, that timeline appears unlikely to change in the near future. McIntyre has yet to comment on his WWE status.