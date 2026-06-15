WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Monday’s episode will take place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and kick off at 8:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, King and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches will continue.

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Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.

Quick WWE Raw Results (June 16, 2026)

Queen of the Ring semifinal: IYO SKY def. Raquel Rodriguez

King of the Ring semifinal: Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio

Chad Gable vs. Rusev

WWE Raw Highlights

Roman Reigns Opens

ROMAN CALLS FOR THE KILLSHOT



FATU SPLASHES ERIC ANDRE 😭😭😭#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/l9xKl4N2Gt — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 16, 2026

Queen of the Ring semifinal: IYO SKY def. Raquel Rodriguez

This Women's Semifinal match has been BACK and FORTH! pic.twitter.com/TohiPjNzB7 — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

Updated Queen of the Ring Tournament Bracket #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xuHzeeh3BS — Cory of False Finish (@Cory_Hays407) June 16, 2026