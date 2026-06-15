WWE is back with this week’s edition of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Monday’s episode will take place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and kick off at 8:00 PM ET. On tonight’s show, King and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches will continue.
Below, you can get caught up with all the WWE Raw results and highlights.
Quick WWE Raw Results (June 16, 2026)
- Queen of the Ring semifinal: IYO SKY def. Raquel Rodriguez
- King of the Ring semifinal: Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Chad Gable vs. Rusev