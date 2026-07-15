Colby Covington has disclosed that conversations with Triple H and WWE have taken place to make him the latest combat sports figure to publicly acknowledge contact with the wrestling promotion.

“I’ve had some calls with Triple H and the WWE, so that’s a potential possibility in the future as well. But I’m all in on RAF. I invested the hard-earned money that I earned fighting in RAF. to get a little small equity percentage, and I care about the future.”

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Speaking with Unique Mazique, Covington addressed his future across multiple platforms while making clear his current priority is Real American Freestyle and his upcoming match against Arman Tsarukyan.

Dec 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; Colby Covington (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“R.A.F. is definitely somewhere I see myself ending my competitive career at,” Covington said. “Whether I entertain other fight offers and go back to the UFC and get some big fights, those are still possibilities. You never know what the future holds or what tomorrow holds. All I can do is control what I can control today and that’s just my hard training and preparing for Arman Tsarukyan, and you just never know where life will take me.”

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The disclosure is notable for several reasons. Covington has spent the past year publicly distancing himself from the UFC after claiming the promotion left him without a fight for over a year and that Hunter Campbell strung him along on promises that were never fulfilled. He has been competing in Real American Freestyle, defeating Luke Rockhold and Dillon Danis in his first two appearances for the promotion, in which he also holds an equity stake.

Covington has built a public persona that translates naturally to professional wrestling — a character defined by nationalism, controversy, and an ability to generate strong reactions from a crowd. Triple H has shown a willingness to explore crossover talent in recent years, and Covington’s star power and promo ability would make him a credible addition to WWE programming in some capacity.